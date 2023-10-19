Mohamad: Project to upgrade MADA irrigation system to commence next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The project to upgrade the irrigation system in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) regions for the implementation of the five-season in two years padi cultivation is expected to commence in 2024.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the project involves the development and maintenance of 100 tertiary irrigation blocks, comprehensive restoration of the Pedu Dam and the Jeniang water transfer scheme phase two.

He said the project, with an allocation of RM3 billion, would be executed through a public-private partnership concept. The private sector will fully fund the development and maintenance of infrastructure in advance, and the government will later reimburse them once the project is completed.

“As of Sept 30, this project is at the procurement evaluation phase through a request for proposal, jointly managed by the Public-Private Partnership Unit, the Prime Minister’s Department, the Finance Ministry, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, MADA and other departments,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) who wanted to know when the project will be completed.

Mohamad also emphasised the ministry’s commitment to strengthening the irrigation system for padi cultivation throughout the country, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, with the aim of making these two states the second rice bowl of the country.

“This is because the northern states are often hit by floods simultaneously, usually in December and January. Therefore, we will continue our efforts to secure allocations in the future,” he said.-Bernama