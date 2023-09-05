Mohamad Sabu: Agricultural research needs improvement to face global challenges

KANGAR: In an effort to face global challenges such as food supply issues and heatwaves, Malaysia needs to focus on research in the agriculture sector, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix).

He said if it is seen that developed countries like China are ahead, it is because they focus on this matter.

“We (Malaysia) also are working towards this direction, and I hope one day we will achieve that level as a result of continuous development in the field of research.”

He said this after officiating the International Soil Science Conference (SOILS 2023), organised by the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Faculty of Plantation and Agrotechnology with the cooperation of the Malaysian Society of Soil Science (MSSS), here today.

Also present were Perlis UiTM rector Assoc Prof Ts. Dr Shukor Sanim Mohd Fauzi and MSSS president Dr Rosazlin Abdullah.

Mohamad said the field of agriculture and food security is a matter that currently receiving serious attention from world leaders.

“China, for example, is using new technology in both agriculture and livestock breeding.

“Everything is being managed with the latest technology including in livestock management, machine operations and other aspects that can increase yield,” he said, adding that he would also seek higher allocation for agriculture in next year’s budget. -Bernama