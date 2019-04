KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu today described the Easter terror attack in Sri Lanka that killed almost 300 people as an act of cowardice against innocent people and called for such violence to be totally eradicated.

Mohamad, who is the defence minister, said it is feared that the failure of the world to act quickly to combat such violence can give rise to radical groups that will resort to similar attacks.

“It (this violence) will destroy world peace and damage the economy, which will have a detrimental effect on society. The world must rise soon. Condemning the violence alone is not enough. World leaders have to act stronger to ensure that such an incident is not repeated,“ he said in a statement.

He said no religion, including Islam, condoned such a cruel incident, no matter who the perpetrators are or their motive for the killings.

Mohamad said Amanah strongly condemned the attacks and expressed deep regret over the tragedy, saying the incident targeted houses of worship similar to the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month.

A series of explosions at three churches and two hotels in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Easter yesterday claimed 290 lives and resulted in hundreds of others injured.

“On behalf of Amanah, I express deepest condolences to the families of the victims and share in the grief of Malaysians with the people of Sri Lanka,“ Mohamad said.

He said there is no room for violence in the name of religion on this earth and every life is precious and has to be preserved as demanded by the teachings of Islam and other religions. — Bernama