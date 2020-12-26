Mohamad Sabu confident PH still strong

MELAKA: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu (pix) is confident that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will remain united and strong to face the next general election.

“During meetings, for sure, there will be differences of opinions, but we are still united and are together. I am confident that PH will continue to be strong for this coming general election,” he told at a press conference after opening Amanah national convention here, today.

He said this when asked on a report claiming that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would not communicate with some of the opposition leaders.

Mohamad said PH would continue to hold meetings to discuss the best strategy to take over the government from Pakatan Nasional (PN) after the next general election.

“Most importantly, we must strengthen PH first. If other opposition parties want to join, we will bring it to the PH meeting as this will make us stronger,” he added. -Bernama