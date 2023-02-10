Mohamad Sabu: Gov’t to implement four additional intervention measures to tackle rice issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to implement four additional intervention measures to overcome the rice supply issue in the country.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said these included directing the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to increase the distribution of local white rice in rural areas, including sundry shops.

“Because the sales margin of local white rice is only 50 sen per 10 kilogrammes of rice, the government will bear the transportation cost for FAMA,” he told a special press conference here today.

Mohamad said Anwar agreed to the intervention measures when he met him today.

He said that for Sabah and Sarawak, the government agreed to give a subsidy of RM950 per tonne for imported white rice (BPI) beginning Oct 5, enabling BPI to be obtained at a retail price of RM31 per 10 kg.

He said the government was taking this action due to the limited production of local white rice in the two states.

Mohamad said all suppliers would be using imported white rice by getting supplies at a wholesale price of RM3,200 (ex-warehouse price) in 50 kg bags subject to the conditions set.

“The terms of rice supply procurement contracts under government agencies before this required the use of local white rice. In this connection, the government has decided that new procurements of rice under government contracts use imported white rice,” he added.

He said the ministry today launched the Special Integrated Task Force on White Rice Operations Enforcement (OP BPT) which is headed by Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin.

“This OP BPT will involve the Kawalselia Padi dan Beras (KPB) regulatory body, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) enforcement authorities, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Royal Customs Department (JKDM) and Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service Department (MAQIS).

“Through this OP BPT, we will conduct comprehensive inspections of the industry chain, including at all major rice mills and wholesalers’ stores beginning tomorrow. Rice samples will also be taken from all factories and wholesalers as well as at supermarkets for chemical analysis,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also Kota Raja MP, said the ministry would take firm action against any parties found to have changed rice bags, mixed local white rice with imported white rice or hoarded local rice.

He advised the public to avoid panic buying, remain calm and buy rice according to their needs and capabilities.

“When making urgent purchases, for example, people in the Klang Valley usually prefer to buy imported rice over local rice but when the price of imported rice surges to RM37 and RM38, they change to local rice.

“Actually, there is no shortage of rice in Malaysia but the price of imported rice has increased rapidly,” he added.

When asked about developments on the government-to-government (G2G) meeting with India’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ministry, he said India would reply to all of Malaysia’s requests this week.

“The prime minister (Anwar) has contacted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ... our G2G contact with India is very good. Insya-Allah, we will receive a good decision this week,” he said.

Mohamad had earlier said that he had met representatives of the Indian government to discuss India’s export restrictions on white rice and the procurement of rice from that country at a reasonable price on a G2G basis. -Bernama