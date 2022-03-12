Mohamad Sabu hopes for further strengthening of Ringgit, lower food import cost

KULIM: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu has expressed hope that hopes that the ringgit currency will continue strengthening, thus reducing the cost of food imports.

The newly-minted Agriculture and Food Security Minister also hoped that the strengthening trend of the ringgit which was visible after the 15th General Election (GE15) would continue.

“The change of government and the appointment of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) have seen a sharp increase in our currency and we hope it will maintain and continue to improve in the future.

“The cost of food imports will be cheaper if our currency continues to strengthen, that is our hope and the increase is indeed incredible within 10 days after the election,” he told reporters here last night.

He said despite being expected to weaken to RM5.00 against the US dollar this month, the ringgit strengthened to RM4.40.

On the announcement of the new Cabinet line-up, Mohamad said the Prime Minister had kept his promise to form a smaller Cabinet involving only 28 ministers in his administration.

Asked if Amanah was satisfied with the number of Amanah representatives in the Cabinet, he said yesterday’s announcement only involved ministers and it would be followed by deputy ministers.

Earlier Mohamad attended a ceramah programme for the GE15 in Padang Serai which was also attended by Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar and Kedah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom. - Bernama