Mohamad Sabu: Padi farmers are still getting RM1,700 per tonne, with RM500 subsidy

KUALA LUMPUR: Padi farmers will still be getting RM1,700 per tonne as their padi purchase price as the government has maintained the subsidy of RM500 per tonne, said Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix).

He said the Padi Price Subsidy Scheme of RM500 per tonne for padi farmers will continue and the government had set the floor price for padi purchase at RM1,200 per tonne since 2014.

This means that the government only sets the minimum purchase price of padi while the manufacturers are free to set their own purchase price but it must not be less than the floor price that has been set.

“Nevertheless, the government is still giving the Padi Price Subsidy Scheme incentive of RM500 per tonne to rice farmers thus ensuring each rice farmer will get RM1,700 per tonne even though the miller sets padi at the floor price,“ he told Bernama.

Earlier, the local media reported complaints of padi farmers who were disappointed by the actions of the miller who lowered the purchase price of padi from RM1,700 per tonne to the floor price of RM1,200 starting today. -Bernama