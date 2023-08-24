Mohamad Sabu: PH confident of retaining Pulai, Simpang Jeram with comfortable majority

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident of retaining the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats with a comfortable majority in the by-elections on Sept 9.

Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said he is confident PH’s good showing in the recent state elections can be repeated with victory in both seats.

“We are confident of the cooperation we have now with the parties in the Unity Government, and we believe we can win with an increased and comfortable majority.

“The election machinery is on a good momentum and will get better. The election atmosphere will be more lively after nominations and during the campaign leading to the by-elections,” he said at an event here today to introduce the two PH candidates, who are both from Amanah.

The coalition will be represented by former Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat in Pulai and engineer, Nazri Abdul Rahman in Simpang Jeram.

The by-elections are being held following the death of its incumbent, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission (EC) set polling for the two by-elections on Sept 9. Nomination is on Aug 26 and early voting on Sept 5. -Bernama