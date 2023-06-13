Mohamad Sabu’s Facebook page hacked

PUTRAJAYA: The official Facebook page of Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu was hacked at about 4 pm today and can’t be accessed by all account administrators.

The Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, in a statement today, confirmed the matter and said efforts to regain access to the Facebook account with the name ‘Mohamad Sabu’ are underway.

It added that any status or statement uploaded on the Facebook page of ‘Mohamad Sabu’ after it had been hacked is not from Mohamad or the legitimate administrator.

A check on the Facebook page of Mohamad Sabu, who has 340,000 followers, found that the last post was about his working visit to Kelantan, which was uploaded at about 3 pm today. - Bernama