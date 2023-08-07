Mohamad Sabu's office denies involvement in Durian Launch Programme on July 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, has denied the minister's involvement and presence in the Malaysian Export Durian Quality and Data System Programme launch ceremony as it went viral on social media yesterday.

The office in a statement uploaded on Mohamad's Facebook page said it would not hesitate to take strict action against any party found to be misusing the minister's name.

“In connection with that, the Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security would like to advise any party not to misuse the minister’s name in any programme that does not receive confirmation or approval from the minister’s office,“ the statement read.

The statement was issued after the minister's involvement in the programme which will take place at a hotel here on July 10 went viral on social media. -Bernama