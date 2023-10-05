Mohamad: Stern actions including sacking await military personnel involved in bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: Stern actions, including termination of service, will be taken against military personnel if they were found involved in the alleged bullying of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) trainees at the Kuantan Air Base in Pahang recently, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

“If military personnel are involved, we will not hesitate to take stern action, even to the extent of sacking them,” he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Aidilfitri do at Wisma Perwira here today.

He said, right now, the case is still being investigated by the police and the Ministry of Defence.

“We will wait for the investigation findings because we cannot conclude anything before knowing what really happened,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that the police have recorded more than 10 statements, including from five trainees who claimed to have been bullied and six trainees implicated in the case.

A women’s allegations about her younger brother being bullied at the air base had gone viral on social media recently, with photographs showing several personnel with the rank of corporal acting aggressively towards him. -Bernama