Mohamad Zulkefly appointed as new public works director-general

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman has been appointed as the new Public Works Department (JKR) director-general effective tomorrow (July 24).

Mohamad Zulkefly, 58, who previously served as the department’s deputy director-general (professionals sector) replaces Kamaluddin Abdul Rashid who retired on April 11.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, who announced the appointment said Mohamad Zulkefly had extensive experience in project development management, design, asset management, technical advisory services as well as public management and value management, besides having served with JKR Terengganu, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“Hopefully with this appointment, he will perform his responsibilities well in ensuring better infrastructure and environment for people’s daily lives, and at the same time, make (JKR) a world-class technical agency,“ said Mohd Zuki in a statement today.

Mohamad Zulkefly has served in the public sector for 35 years, and began his career as an engineer in JKR on Aug 16, 1985. — Bernama