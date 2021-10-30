Mohamadin quits Warisan to be independent Lahad Datu MP and Segama state rep (Updated)

KOTA KINABALU: Lahad Datu Member of Parliament (MP) and Segama state assemblyman Datuk Mohamadin Ketapi has quit Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to become an independent representative.

Mohamadin, 64, said the lack of development in both Lahad Datu and Segama had prompted him to leave Warisan.

He said he could focus on development by becoming an independent representative that is friendly to the Sabah state government but would remain a “purely” independent representative at the federal level.

“I feel that if I remain in the opposition, Segama will not progress. There are four more years to go to the next state election and there is zero development in this area; not even a public toilet. It’s the same in Lahad Datu.

“Whenever I return to the constituency, voters would ask about development. They wonder when Segama can have a sub-district office as it has plantations and oil palm mills which contribute a lot of revenue to Lahad Datu,” he told a press conference here, today.

Following Mohamadin’s resignation, Warisan is now left with seven MPs and 19 state assemblymen in Sabah.

In the 14th general election in 2018, Mohamadin won the Lahad Datu seat, then known as Silam, with a 6,401-vote majority in a four-cornered fight while in the 16th Sabah state election last year he won Segama with a 2,168-vote majority in an eight-cornered contest.

Mohamadin, a former Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said although he had decided to be a purely independent MP, he would support any federal government effort that can benefit the people.

“If my one vote as an independent MP can help determine a decision for the interests of the people and country, I would be glad to vote and support the federal government’s effort.

“It is my responsibility as an elected representative to make success of any government effort for the good of the country and people,” he added.

-Bernama

More to come