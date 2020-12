KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali today filed an application to obtain documents related to the termination of his service as Attorney-General (AG) in a 2.2 million lawsuit against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Malaysian government.

Lawyer Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, who represented Mohamed Apandi, told reporters this after the online case management (e-review) before High Court deputy registrar Norhatini Abd Hamid who set Jan 12 next year for further case management.

In the application, Mohamed Apandi as the plaintiff, among others, applied for a court order to allow him to freely inspect and be provided with a copy of documents or letters regarding the termination of his service.

He said the documents were in the possession, custody or within the power of both defendants and it should be given to the plaintiff to prove his lawsuit.

Baljit said that the application will be submitted to the AG’s Chambers as soon as possible.

On Oct 13, Mohamed Apandi filed a suit naming Dr Mahathir and the government, respectively, as the first and second defendants, seeking, among other things, a declaration that his dismissal as AG made by the former prime minister was unlawful.

In his statement of claim, Mohamed Apandi, who was a Federal Court judge before being appointed as AG in 2015, is also seeking a declaration that the first defendant had committed misfeasance and misconduct in public office and a declaration that the first defendant had caused and induced the breach of contract between him and the government.

He also wants a declaration that there was a failure of compliance with Article 145 of the Federal Constitution over his termination and a declaration that his termination as AG was not in accordance with the law and hence, unlawful.

Mohamed Apandi is seeking special damages in the sum of RM2,233,599.36, general damages, exemplary and/or punitive damages, costs and other reliefs deemed fit by the court.

In a statement of defence filed on Nov 12, both the defendants stated that there was no abuse of power by the first defendant, Dr Mahathir, regarding the termination of Mohamed Apandi as AG and the termination of his contract as a legal officer. -Bernama