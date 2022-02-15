Mohamed Khairuzzaman gets interim stay on deportation order

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed an application by former Bangladesh high commissioner to Malaysia Mohamed Khairuzzaman for an interim stay to prevent the Malaysian government from deporting him.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed the application pending a hearing on the habeas corpus application filed by Mohamed Khairuzzaman to challenge his detention by the Malaysian authorities.

Earlier, lawyer Edmund Bon, who represented Mohamed Khairuzzaman, said the interim stay should be allowed as there was a risk that his client would be deported at any time before the habeas corpus application was heard on May 20.

Today’s proceedings were also attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wong Siew Mun, acting on behalf of the Malaysian government, the Home Minister and the Director-General of Immigration as respondents.

On Feb 10, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin confirmed that former Bangladesh high commissioner Mohamed Khairuzzaman had been detained by the authorities.

Without disclosing what offence Mohamed Khairuzzaman was arrested for, he said the arrest of the former diplomat was carried out in accordance with existing legal procedures.

According to media reports, Mohamed Khairuzzaman, who is reported to be living in Malaysia as a refugee, was detained at his home in Ampang on Feb 9, and expected to be deported to Bangladesh.

He is a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder. - Bernama