Mohamed Khaled: Each IPT will have role to play in dissemination of Malaysia Madani concept

BANGI: Every institution of higher learning (IPT) in the country will be given a role in the dissemination of the Malaysia Madani concept through a number of programmes that have been planned, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix).

According to him, the Malaysia Madani concept is a national ethos that requires strategic and practical implementation in order to achieve its objectives.

National ethos refers to the character, attitude, ethics, personality and beliefs in certain matters that reflect the distinctive spirit of a community.

“Each university will have its role (in the dissemination of the Madani concept), because we want the MadanI concept to become a value that elevates our country,” he told reporters after officiating the inaugural Debat Perdana Madani 2023 programme at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

For instance, he said, UKM was tasked with organising the inaugural Madani Debate, which brought together local and foreign scholars to discuss the Malaysian Madani scenario from a social and economic point of view.

On Jan 19, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim introduced Malaysia Madani as an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena.

Malaysia Madani lays out Anwar’s vision of a civilised, skilled and inclusive society based on six core values namely Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion.

Earlier in his opening speech, Mohamed Khaled said the Debat Perdana Madani programme would serve as a platform for detailing the necessary strategies and actions to ensure Malaysia Madani’s success.

“A major and significant idea, if not translated effectively, will end up being just an empty slogan,” he said.

Meanwhile, UKM vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman said the programme was held to help the general public understand the Malaysia Madani idea by explaining it in detail and looking at it from different perspectives.

The one-day Debat Perdana Madani 2023 featured, among others, Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow Datuk Dr Madeline Berma; political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian; and Universiti Malaya expert in civilization studies Prof Datuk Dr Azizan Baharuddin. -Bernama