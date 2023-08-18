Mohamed Khaled: 'Green wave' will not occur during by-elections in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) is confident that the 'green wave' that occurred during the six state elections recently will not happen during the by-elections in Johor this September.

He said this was because the opposition's narrative during the state elections that the Unity Government or the Federal government would fall if the opposition was voted into power was proven to be untrue.

“That (fall of the Federal government) is not possible, and that factor (narrative) cannot be used for the by-elections,“ he told reporters after chairing a special meeting between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the Johor Umno Building here today.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also the Minister of Higher Education said no matter the outcome of the by-elections, the Federal government would remain in a comfortable position.

“Therefore, it is important for any party that contests to be able to work with the Federal government as well as the state government so that the people are not left behind,“ said Mohamed Khaled who is also the Johor Umno Liaison Body chairman and Johor BN chairman.

Asked to comment on Amanah’s chances of defending the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat, Mohamed Khaled said he was confident that the two seats would remain in the hands of the party, with solid cooperation between PH and BN.

Earlier, the special closed-door meeting which lasted for over an hour was also attended by Johor PH deputy chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor Amanah deputy chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad and Johor Umno Liaison Body secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman.

The Election Commission has set Aug 26 as the nomination day for the two by-elections, followed by early voting on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 9.

The Pulai parliamentary seat Simpang Jeram state seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, on July 23. -Bernama