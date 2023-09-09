Mohamed Khaled: IPT should go down to field to help local community resolve issues

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) proposes that institutions of higher learning (IPTs) always go down to the field, in an effort to help the community resolve local issues.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said IPTs need to be proactive in implementing initiatives, thus strengthening their role and contribution by imparting available knowledge, expertise and technology to the community.

“It is something that the ministry hopes for, that every university in the country, including Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), will continue engaging with the community through outreach programmes.

“(This is because) the knowledge and expertise obtained from researchers should be applied by the community,” he said, when launching UPM’s Agricultural Entrepreneur Community Development and Social Innovation programme, here today.

Also present were the state Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh and UPM deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Ismi Arif Ismail.

The Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament also said that an issue presently receiving attention is food security, which requires IPT’s expertise and research to resolve it, namely in agriculture and plantations.

He also hoped that the Kota Tinggi district would also become a field laboratory, or one of UPM’s agricultural development and food security stations, to sustain the efforts.

“I feel that it is necessary for us to connect with the community of Kota Tinggi, which is largely involved in agricultural and animal husbandry activities. It is the best approach in our efforts to develop and advance the Kota Tinggi community.

“(In fact), by solving these issues, it is able to increase production and generate more income for the (local) community,” he said.

At the same time, Mohamed Khaled wants continuous knowledge and expertise, organised in a way that is suitable and easy to practice, in addition to programmes which benefit the community.-Bernama