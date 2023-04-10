Mohamed Khaled: No discussions of reshuffle, post at today’s Cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today did not discuss any matters related to a Cabinet reshuffle or post, according to Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix).

“The Cabinet (meeting) did not discuss anything about any post. No (reshuffle),” he said in response to the rumours that there will be an announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle after the Cabinet meeting today.

Mohamed Khaled said the Cabinet meeting, however, did discuss the proposed establishment of a Tun Dr Ismail Chair at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) as announced by Anwar last August.

He said this to reporters after opening the National Academia Day and Academia Month 2023 celebrations here today.

Mohamed Khaled said the Chair, which will focus on unity and ethnic relations in the diverse society of the country, will begin operations next month and that the establishment of the Chair is also a gesture of appreciation and recognition for Tun Dr Ismail’s contribution to the nation’s progress.

Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman is the nation’s unifying figure and was one of the key persons who outlined the five principles of the Rukun Negara during a dark period in Malaysia’s history, the May 13, 1969 incident.

He served as the Deputy Prime Minister during Tun Abdul Razak Hussein’s administration from 1971 to 1973. -Bernama