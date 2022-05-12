Mohamed Khaled to explore new initiatives, take MOHE to greater heights

PUTRAJAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) wants good policies under his ministry’s previous administration to continue to be implemented.

Mohamed Khaled said at the same time, he would also be focusing on efforts to explore new initiatives that would take the higher education sector to greater heights.

“The last time I was here was in 2013. Although people describe (my appointment) as ‘sireh pulang ke gagang’ (back to where one started), I feel that a lot of things have changed and good policies will definitely be continued.

“I also realise that after the country was hit by COVID-19, the higher education sector has undergone changes dan faced new challenges. And of course, we need to look at how this sector can cope with all of these,” said the Kota Tinggi MP who began his official duties at the ministry by clocking in at 12.15 pm.

Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar and his two deputies Datuk Dr Haji Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian (Policy) and Datuk Dr Mohd Zabri Yusoff (Management and Development) were on hand to greet Mohamed Khaled when he arrived at the ministerial building earlier.

This is Mohamed Khaled’s second stint as the Higher Education Minister after assuming the post under the sixth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. - Bernama