SEMENYIH: Puchong Umno chief Datuk Mohamed Satim Diman has been given two days to apologise and withdraw his remark that the death of several Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen in Selangor was a warning from Allah.

Adibah Ahmad, the widow of former Seri Setia assemblyman, the late Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin, said as a Muslim leader, Mohamed Satim shouldn’t have uttered such a rude and insulting remark that clearly hurt the feelings of the dead assemblymen’s family members.

On behalf of the families of the four dead assemblymen, Adibah said they would discuss on the next course of action if Mohamed Satim refused to apologise and repent for making such a remark in the next two days.

“We are sad and very hurt. We are still mourning from our loss and someone made such a remark ... he has a family too, can’t he understand our feelings?

“His remark is wild, and also very rude, not only to the families but also to Allah,“ she said.

In SHAH ALAM, Selangor Mentri Besar cum Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari said such remark should have not been made by Mohamed Satim as there were many Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen who had also died while in service.

He said the PH leaders had never used the death of any BN elected representatives as a point in their speeches at any ceramah or programmes.

“Mohamed Satim’s remark clearly showed his shallowness in his effort to fish for votes for BN in the Semenyih by-election,“ he said.

Mohamed Satim reportedly said that all by-elections in Selangor, namely in Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia, Balakong and Semenyih were called following the death of their incumbents, all of whom were from PH and not BN.

He said Allah had given a warning since the Sungai Kandis by-election for the people to choose the ‘right party’, but the people failed to see it.

The Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections were won by PH. The Semenyih by-election is set on Saturday. — Bernama