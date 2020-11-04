Mohammad Mentek starts work as KKMM sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA: Former Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Medac) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek assumes his new role as the secretary-general of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) today.

He arrived at KKMM at 8.30am and was greeted on arrival by the ministry’s top officials in a new normal environment to prevent the spread of Covid-19, before clocking-in and then went to his office.

He is scheduled to meet with the respective heads of departments and agencies under the ministry for a get-to-know session and briefing.

Mohammad, who replaced Datuk Suriani Ahmad, will also pay a courtesy call on Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today.

Suriani is now the new Medac secretary-general. — Bernama