Mohana Muniandy wins MIC Wanita Chief post

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MIC Wanita chief, Datuk Mohana Muniandy (pix) reemerged to win the Wanita’s top post for the 2021-2024 term beating incumbent J. Usha Nandhini in the national and state levels election of the party wing today.

Mohana garnered 2,550 votes while Usha Nandhini, who won the post in 2018, obtained 1,323 votes.

The announcement for the election was made by MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M.Saravanan at the party headquarters here after the voting and counting processes nationwide were completed.

Mohana, 45, who was the MIC Wanita chief from 2013 to 2018, did not defend the post in the party election in 2018.

When met by reporters, Mohana promised that she would endeavour to boost the standard of living of Indian women nationwide and would work hard at the Melaka election especially for the seat fielding a candidate from MIC.

“I will also co-operate with Usha Nandhini because, no matter what, we are all in the same party wing for the party,” she said.

Meanwhile, Saravanan also announced that Vickneswari Babuji had defended her post as MIC deputy Wanita chief after beating her challenger, Dr Thanaletchumy Palanisamy with 2,303 votes to Dr Thanaletchumy’s 1,535 votes.

Tenggaroh (Johor) assemblyman, K. Raven Kumar was voted as MIC Youth chief after winning uncontested during nomination for the party wing’s election on October 22.

The Youth and Wanita movements also picked 18 people for the MIC National Youth/Wanita Council posts and two for the Central Working Committee (CWC).

In addition, A. Kishva and R. Puvaneswary won uncontested for the top posts of Putera and Puteri wings of the party.

Nominations for the party top posts including MIC Central Working Committee (CWC) members would take place on November 19 and election on November 26.-Bernama