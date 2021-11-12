Mohd Azrudin pledges to solve Pengkalan Batu’s flood woes in 100 days

MELAKA: Mohd Azrudin Md Idris (pix), the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Pengkalan Batu seat has promised to solve the flood problem in the state constituency within 100 days if given a mandate by the people in the Malacca state election on Nov 20.

The 40-year-old candidate said he had a formula to solve the problem in line with the PN manifesto that will be announced soon which includes the Malacca Flood Recovery Plan.

“If given the mandate as the people’s representative there, I will solve the flood problem within 100 days. This is my promise to the residents of Pengkalan Batu who have to deal with the disaster every year, ‘’ he told a press conference in Alai here, last night.

Mohd Azrudin said the formula was not that difficult to implement.

“It’s not about shallow rivers. We just have to clean up clogged drains and ditches. So, we will cooperate with the local authorities to ensure free flow of the excess water to the drain,‘’ he said.

Mohd Azrudin also said that he would focus on the parking space-starved Malacca Hospital.

“Previously, there was a proposal to build a multi-storey car park, but there was no follow-up action. We will review this matter and will take appropriate action,‘’ he said.

The contest for the Pengkalan Batu seat will see a five-cornered fight between Mohd Azrudin, Datuk Kalsom Noordin (Barisan Nasional), Muhamad Danish Zainudin (Pakatan Harapan), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent) and Dr Mohd Aluwi Sari (Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia).

During the 14th General Election, the Pengkalan Batu state seat was won by Norhizam with a majority of 2,756. He was in DAP at the time, but contested under PKR’s logo, beating Chua Lian Chye (Barisan Nasional) and Ramli Dalip (PAS).

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Malacca state election, with early voting on Nov 16.

The election was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the Chief Minister.

Malacca has 28 state seats with a total of 495,195 registered voters.

-Bernama