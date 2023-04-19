Mohd Hasbie given DNAA on charge of organising peaceful rally without police permission

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth chief Mohd Hasbie Muda (pix) was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA)) by the Magistrate’s Court here, today on a charge of organising a protest gathering over rising prices of goods without a permit here in July last year.

His lawyer, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, told reporters that the decision was made by Magistrate Wong Chai Sia after the prosecution informed the court that they had received instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to withdraw the charge against Mohd Hasbie, 35, who is also a Senator.

According to Muhammad Faiz, his client had sent a representation to the AGC last March 17 seeking to withdraw the charge, framed under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736) against him to be withdrawn.

On Aug 18 last year, Mohd Hasbie pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to notify the Dang Wangi police five days before staging the gatherings at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru, Jalan Raja Alang and in front of the Sogo Complex in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at 2 pm on July 1.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz, in a statement today, described the court’s decision as a positive start by the MADANI government which respects the right and freedom to assemble and express views as stated in Article 10 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

“With this decision, the struggle of the MADANI government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to resolve the issue of the cost of living of the people is seen to be completely transparent because the peaceful assembly is no longer considered unlawful by the Attorney General’s Chambers,” said the lawyer. - Bernama