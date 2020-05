PUTRAJAYA: Public Service Department director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman (pix) has been appointed as chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), while experienced pilot Chester Voo Chee Soon as chief executive officer, effective Monday (June 1).

Transport Minister Datuk Dr Wee Ka Siong, when announcing the appointment in a statement today, said Mohd Khairul Adib’s appointment was made in accordance with Section 5 (1) of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia Act 2017, while Voo was appointed under Section 21 of the same law, after being proposed and considered by CAAM.

“I believe both of them will greatly assist the government in improving the efficiency and security of civil aviation to reach the world class in the aviation industry,” he said.

Wee said one of the key tasks to be addressed was to restore the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) world ranking status to Category 1, which was the country’s achievement in 2003.

Mohd Khairul Adib, who has served in the public service for more than three decades, had previously served as secretary-general of the Transport Ministry.

Voo has served as a pilot for several airlines, as well as director of aviation operations at a domestic airline, and has extensive experience in both the private and public aviation sectors. - Bernama