Mohd Na’im: Don’t turn Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith Appreciation Module into polemic

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties have been urged not to create any polemics that could interfere with the noble goal of the implementation of the “Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith” Appreciation Module by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that MOE, in a statement yesterday, clearly stated that the programme was targeted at Muslim teachers and students only.

“MOE, in a statement posted on the ministry’s official social media dated Aug 25, 2023, explained that the implementation of the Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith Appreciation Module aims to apply the spirit of kindness, love and enhance religious understanding among Muslim teachers and students.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) provides full support to the implementation the Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith Appreciation Module by the MOE,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Na’im also called on all parties to focus on developing the country, especially the human capital development of the Madani generation as desired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

MOE, in a statement yesterday, said that the pilot programme of the Imam Al-Nawawi 40 Hadith Appreciation Module will be implemented involving Muslim teachers and students in 61 National Religious Secondary Schools (SMKA) and 228 Government-Aided Religious Schools (SABK) nationwide. - Bernama