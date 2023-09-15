Mohd Na'im: Don't turn mosques, surau into political arena

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar (pix) today called for mosques and surau not to be used as political arena.

He said when mosques and surau are involved in partisan politics, it will create tension in the community in addition to tainting mosques and surau institutions as zones not free from partisan politics.

He said this in response to efforts of certain parties to hold a political rally in the capital.

“I’m concerned about the tendency of certain parties to turn mosques and surau into initial platforms for gatherings, which can certainly disrupt the function of the mosque as a centre for the unification of Muslims,” he said in a statement today.

The media reported that the 'Himpunan Aman Selamatkan Malaysia' rally, scheduled for tomorrow (Sept 16) will start from Kampung Baru Jamek Mosque, Kuala Lumpur.

“All parties are urged to obey the order of the Malay Rulers, for all parties not to misuse mosques and surau for partisan political activities,“ he added.

He added that the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department has been instructed to monitor mosques and surau in the Federal Territories and take legal action if any party violates the existing laws.

“The Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) hopes that all parties pay heed to authoritative agencies, in order to safeguard the image of mosques and surau and ensure the well-being of the country,” he said. -Bernama