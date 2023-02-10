Mohd Na’im: Govt welcomes prospective pilgrims who appreciate concept of ‘istito’ah’

KUALA LUMPUR: The government welcomes prospective pilgrims who are financially capable or ‘istito’ah’, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix).

He said that this could help Tabung Haji (TH) focus on providing financial assistance to those who really need it.

“Pilgrims who choose to pay the full haj fee not only appreciate the concept of istito’ah but God willing will reap more blessings,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said pilgrims who fulfill the criteria will also help ensure the sustainability of TH so that the institution can be maintained to serve future generations.

“This is because the cost of haj is expected to continue to increase due to factors beyond TH’s control such as the cost of accommodation, transportation, flights, meals and other service charges.

“At this point, the cost of haj has increased an average of five to six per cent. The trend is still there and this is beyond our control,“ he said.

Mohd Na’im said TH also bears indirect costs such as the organisation of haj courses in each state, the publication of haj guide books and brochures, the cost of haj staff, medical services, departure station infrastructure and various other services for the comfort of the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, he said TH board chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar had held a meeting with Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican on Friday.

“Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) wish to see TH and MOF start discussions has been initiated. It has been agreed during the meeting to create a task force in TH to identify the assets that will be returned,” he said.

Earlier, TH received donations worth RM3.3 million from 29 organisations to ease the Malaysian haj pilgrimage through the Sahabat Korporat TH programme. -Bernama