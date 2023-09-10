Mohd Na’im: ‘Halal on track’ best platform for industry players to obtain guidance on halal certification

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Halal on Track’ programme is the best platform for industry players to obtain guidance on halal certification, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said through the programme, related agencies, particularly the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the respective state Islamic religious departments would help provide in-depth information on the process of applying for a halal certificate, the development of the Halal Assurance System (HAS) and the Internal Halal Control System (IHCS).

“I believe today’s programme would greatly benefit all participants and help strengthen the industry’s ability to comply with standards and standards related to halal products,“ he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the Halal on Track programme which was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi here, today.

Mohd Na’im, when met by reporters after the ceremony, said most industry players did not know what documents were required to be submitted to the Jakim Halal Division to obtain halal certification.

“So Jakim has taken the initiative - based on the wishes of the Deputy Prime Minister - to hold an engagement session with industry players, and today, there were 1,000 potential industry players who wished to apply for a halal certificate and get one-to-one guidance,“ he said.

Mohd Na’im said once the application process was completed and all requirements followed, the halal certificate would be issued within a maximum period of 23 working days.

Meanwhile, Nestle Products Sdn Bhd’s halal operations manager Siti Hazlin Jantan when met at the programme said that as an experienced person in the industry, she was ready to work with Jakim in various programmes to share her experience with new industry players.

QSR Brands (M) Bhd’s syariah and halal compliance department acting chief Hayazi Darus said the supply of chicken from integrated livestock operations to fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut had been recognised and used as a reference for robust halal compliance procedures by Jakim due to its strict and effective quality control.-Bernama