Mohd Na’im: Harmony Committee to be reactivated

PUTRAJAYA: The government will reactivate the Inter-Faith Harmony Committee (Harmony Committee) to act as a medium of discussion between religious leaders to resolve issues related to religion and race.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said the committee would be jointly chaired by him and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and would comprise leaders from various religions practised in the country.

The Harmony Committee was established on Aug 14, 2020, but has been inactive of late.

Speaking in a press conference after the Merdeka Goodwill Ceremony with Religious Leaders here today, Mohd Na’im said various stakeholders would be contacted in the process of reactivating the committee as soon as possible.

“This Harmony Committee is expected to function as an official consultation body of the leaders from the main religions practised in Malaysia to provide the best input and practical suggestions to be implemented to strengthen mutual understanding and harmony in the community,“ he said.

At today’s ceremony, a total of 20 representatives from various religious-based organisations in Malaysia were present, including representatives of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism; Buddhist Association; Christian Federation of Malaysia; Malaysian Hindu Sangam; Sikh Federation; and the Taoist Society of Malaysia.

Mohd Na’im said among the matters discussed in the meeting was to empower the Inter-Civilisational Dialogue programme as an approach to strengthen harmony in a multi-religious society.

“The dialogue approach to improve understanding and overcoming a clash of ignorance will be done through the implementation of seminars, explanations and the publication of informative materials,“ he said, adding that the meeting today proved the spirit of understanding and cooperation was intact among the various religious leaders in Malaysia. -Bernama