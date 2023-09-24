Mohd Na’im: Islamic institutions, education hoped to be given priority in Budget 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, hopes that the tabling of Budget 2024 in Parliament next month will continue to give priority to the improvement of Islamic institutions and education.

He said that the harmonious strategic collaboration and cooperation between the federal and state governments is an effective platform for coordinating and further strengthening the Islamic education system in the country.

“The Islamic education system in this country is unique, it is not only coordinated and implemented under the federal government but also implemented by the state governments through the state Islamic Religious Councils, the state Islamic Religious Departments and the state Islamic Foundations, to regulate and advance the teaching and development of Islam in their respective states.

“The government, under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, from time to time strives to strengthen Islamic education institutions under the National Islamic Education Coordinating Committee (JPPIK),“ he said at the closing ceremony of the Malaysian Religious Secondary School Science Festival (MIISMAM) here, today.

He said as much as RM1.5 billion was allocated for the purpose of managing religious affairs in last year’s budget.

MIISMAM is a national-level co-curricular event, based on elements of art and creativity, contested in 11 events, involving male, female and open categories.

Mohd Na’im said organising the 9th edition of MIISMAM was one of the joint agendas in applying the Malaysia MADANI agenda, with the element of infrastructure development as a pillar of the policy driven by the country today.

“The MIISMAM is very significant, with the creative leadership core in the Al-Falah Transformation Plan, which focuses on strengthening the leadership of youths, the community and the empowerment of Islamic arts.

“Apart from that it can also highlight secondary school students who have great potential as da’ie (preachers) and competent leaders in the future,” he said.

The three-day MIISMAM, from Sept 22, saw Kedah emerging as the overall champion, after winning four of the 11 events contested.-Bernama