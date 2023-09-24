Mohd Na’im: JKSM will ensure King’s decree on Syariah Court institution implemented

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia (JKSM) has been instructed to ensure that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s call regarding Syariah Courts and other Islamic religious institutions is implemented, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“...(this is) to ensure that the syariah judicial institution really functions to uphold justice and practise a professional work culture,” he said in a statement today.

He said it was the responsibility of the Syariah Court institution to uphold justice for the benefit of the community as contained in the Quran.

“The Syariah Court institution is also a reference for advisory services and solving family problems in line with religious demands,“ he said.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah called for the management of Syariah Courts, including the position of Syariah judges and lawyers, to be strengthened and improved to widen the authority of the Islamic legal system in this country.

In addition, His Majesty said Syariah Courts must also use their discretion wisely and to always be fair to all parties in making decisions, especially in cases related to family matters and Syariah criminal offences.-Bernama