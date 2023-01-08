Mohd Na’im: M’sian haj management system recognised among the best

SEPANG: The Saudi Arabian government has once again recognised the Malaysian haj management system as one of the best and a model for Muslim countries and the international community, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“Several countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Libya and Turkiye have invited TH (Lembaga Tabug Haji) to hold discussions to learn from our experience in managing haj operations,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after welcoming the return of the final group of 270 Malaysian pilgrims and staff at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today, he said this year’s haj management had been a success, achieving the three main goals that were set.

The goals are to successfully bring the Malaysian pilgrims to perform wukuf in Arafah, ensure their safety during movements in Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina, and provide comfort to the pilgrims during their stay in the Holy Land for over 40 days.

“This systematic haj management clearly demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Malaysian government and TH to prioritising the safety and health of our pilgrims.

“Various facilities and services have been provided to Malaysian pilgrims so that they can complete their haj pilgrimage,” he said.

Mohd Na’im also said that the Malaysian pilgrims were commended for their excellent discipline, religious knowledge, and adherence to all rules set by the Saudi Arabian government during their stay in Makkah and Madinah.

He further said TH would conduct a post-mortem soon to analyse feedback from all operational aspects and enhance the services for the upcoming haj season.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said TH would work with the Health Ministry to address the issue of pneumonia infection among Malaysian pilgrims in the Holy Land.

According to him, a total of 13 Malaysian pilgrims aged between 49 and 78 died in the Holy Land during this year’s haj season, among others, due to pneumonia and heart failure.

In another development, Mohd Na’im said that the viral statement regarding the permanent entry ban by Saudi Arabia against PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is fake.

He said the matter was confirmed by Deputy Saudi Arabian ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Saleh Ali Ismail Bedaiwi, yesterday. -Bernama