Mohd Na’im: MAIWP must be example of asnaf empowerment through education

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) wants the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to set the example of empowering asnaf (tithe recipients) through education.

He said education is able to change the fate of the group and their families thus freeing them from the shackles of poverty.

“With knowledge a person is able to succeed in this world and the hereafter,“ he said in his speech at the 2022 Outstanding Student Awards Ceremony and launch of MAIWP Tablet Endowment here today.

The event was held in honour of 273 recipients of MAIWP schooling aid and 217 MAIWP educational institutions who obtained excellent results in the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations.

Mohd Na’im said students who achieved excellent results would receive a laptop worth RM2,500 and National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i) cash incentives of between RM500 and RM1,000 depending on their results, involving an amount of over RM1.6 million.

He also congratulated Sekolah Menengah Agama MAIWP Kuala Lumpur which came up tops in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and was ranked top six at the national level in the 2022 SPM with a score of 1.33 grade points.

“This is something for us at MAIWP to be proud of because educational institutions under MAIWP are also able to compete with other schools in the Federal Territory in terms of performance,“ he said.

At the event, he also launched the Device2U programme which targets one device for each asnaf and B40 student with the aim to support interactive learning activities at MAIWP educational institutions.

“This initiative which involve a total expenditure of RM8.36 million is for the benefit of 3,202 students pursuing their studies at MAIWP educational institutions,“ he said. -Bernama