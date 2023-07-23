Mohd Na’im: MCMC should quickly remove contents on deviant teachings

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) should promptly remove any content promoting deviant teachings on social media to prevent it from going viral, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“Hopefully, with the fatwa, MCMC will act swiftly to take down these contents,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He was met after the launch of the National Sahih Al-Bukhari programme by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Masjid Putra.

The 117th Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), which convened from Aug 25 to 29, 2020, has decided that SiHulk’s teachings are misguided and deviate from Islamic teachings based on the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

Mohd Na’im further said that the placement of a cadre officer at the MCMC by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) would be done after a meeting with the commission on Monday.

“This cadre officer is an expert. Before this, MCMC officers would come to Jakim to address this issue, which delayed the process of removing the contents,” he said. - Bernama