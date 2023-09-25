Mohd Na’im: No necessity to introduce new law on halal certification

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no necessity to enact a new law on halal certification now, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix).

He said the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and subsidiary laws such as Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of ‘Halal’) Order 2011 and Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011, as well as enactments in states, are still relevant to meet the current needs and requirements of the country.

Mohd Na’im said that in order to pass a specific Halal law, it is necessary to study the various laws that are currently in force, whether they are federal or state laws.

“At the moment, the government is of the view that the existing laws and enactments in the states are still relevant and meet the current needs and requirements,“ he said when winding up debate on the motion of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said a total of 8,272 companies in the industrial category currently hold the Malaysian Halal Certificate (SPHM) while the total number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) holding the SPHM is 7,306 companies.

Of that number, 3,270 are SPHM holders in the bumiputera company category, he said. -Bernama