Mohd Na’im: Paramount for Muslims to be role models for all mankind

KUALA LUMPUR: It is paramount for Muslims to be role models for all mankind in every aspect of life by having integrity and a noble personality in their spiritual and worldly pursuits.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this is because a true Muslim has a balanced personality who does not fall in either extreme.

“He (Muslim) is the proponent of mercy, a person full of compassion, helps and strengthens each other and promotes cooperation amongst people,” he said.

He said this in his speech in his welcoming speech at the closing and prize-giving ceremony of the 63rd Malaysian International al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA) at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here last night.

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim graced the event.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said fostering unity in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country is not easy, but it is a responsibility that must be carried out with full faith.

He said the Quran has presented various Rabbani formulas to strengthen unity and solidarity in the national context.

“The Malaysia MADANI concept is being worked on and used as a platform for the community to continue to take steps to strengthen the sense of togetherness and mutual respect.

“The al-Falah Transformation Plan was also developed as an initiative to jointly support and realise the idea of ​​Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

Therefore, Mohd Na’im said Quran appreciation programmes such as International al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly, which has entered its 63rd edition, will always be elevated as official events at the national level.

MTHQA, organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), is held from today until Aug 24 and involves two competitions, namely Quran recitation and memorisation.

This year’s edition features 76 participants from 52 countries, namely 24 men and 12 women for the recitation category and 27 men and 13 women for the memorisation category. - Bernama