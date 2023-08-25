Mohd Na'im: PM merely obliged new convert's request

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s act of converting a man to Islam at the Ar-Rahimiah Mosque, Klang, recently was only to fulfil the request of a citizen of Malaysia, which is made up of various races and religions.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar, said Anwar’s actions were not against the Constitution and any law in this country.

“He only obliged to the request of the individual who wanted him to perform the ceremony and his presence there was unplanned.

“The fact that the Prime Minister himself converted the man to Islam was something interesting and a historic day for the new convert,” he told Bernama here today after visiting the next-of-kin of e-hailing driver Sharipuddin Shaari, 53, one of the victims of the plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam on Aug 17.

Mohd Na'im was commenting on criticism against Anwar by some quarters for leading the conversion ceremony, perceived as not the work of the Prime Minister.

Mohd Na'im said the conversion to Islam was also done at the request of the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organisation (Perkim) Klang chapter chairman Hushim Salleh, who happened to be praying at the mosque that was conducting the conversion ceremony.

A video lasting 1 minute 26 seconds went viral on social media since Friday showing Anwar about to leave the mosque after Friday prayers but was invited to complete the ceremony causing him to stay back.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na'im said his office will look at the type of assistance to be channelled to Sharipuddin's next-of-kin, namely his widow Suriani Muda, 43, and two children Nur Izzara Arissya, 9, and Muhammad Sharul Izuan, 16.

“Among other things, we will get the Selangor Islamic Religious Council to look into the family’s needs because his widow is not working, and to consider her as a tithe-recipient,“ he said after presenting RM3,000 donated by Yayasan Taqwa Wilayah Persekutuan, as well as his personal contribution.