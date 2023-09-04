Mohd Na’im: Quran recitation, appreciation among youths should be intensified

KUALA LUMPUR: The Quran recitation and appreciation activities among the youths need to be intensified to produce quality human capital who are also resilient and with strong personalities by adopting the teachings of the Quran.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said one of the approaches is by holding the Tadarus Perdana, a Quran recitation programme, which is seen as capable of producing a generation which is resistant to future challenges.

“This is the first programme involving youths in the Religious Affairs Transformation Plan Towards Malaysia Madani 2023-2027 (Al-Falah), which was launched on Jan 31.

“By appreciating the principles and philosophies contained in the Quran, and then putting them into practice in life and leadership, will be able to produce Al-Falah youths,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the programme today.

The Quran recitation programme, themed ‘Al-Quran Pembimbing Belia Al-Falah, Peneraju Negara Madani’, is an annual event held in conjunction with the celebration of the Nuzul Quran.

It is organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), in collaboration with the Universiti Malaya, and is held at the university’s Perdana Siswa Complex Auditorium.

The programme was attended by 330 students, from 10 public institutions of higher learning (IPTA).

Mohd Na’im also expressed hope that the programme will be able to change the students themselves, and then make changes in society and the country, and be able to create a Madani society as envisioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. - Bernama