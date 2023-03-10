Mohd Na’im: Scholars urged to use social media to draw youngsters to Islamic teachings

KUALA KANGSAR: Religious scholars or preachers need to use social media as a medium to spread Islamic teachings especially to the young people in this country, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix).

He said young people today, especially Generation Z, are more receptive to knowledge or teachings conveyed through social media than conventional media.

“If religious scholars do not take the approach of studying the development of social media which is now moving so fast, we will be left behind.

“Young people are easily influenced by social media such as TikTok, so we need to maximise the use of social media,“ he told a press conference after launching the ’Seminar Antarabangsa Pemikiran Mufti Harussani’ at the Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) multipurpose hall here today.

Mohd Na’im said the use of social media indirectly helps religious scholars to explain any issue related to Islam to the community.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nai’m said the department welcomed the organisation of the international seminar which is seen as a medium to empower the fatwa institution in this country.

A total of 24 research papers will be presented during the two-day seminar organised by USAS.

Tan Sri Dr Harussani Zakaria, who died on May 30, 2021, was the longest-serving mufti in Perak for a term of 36 years from 1985. -Bernama