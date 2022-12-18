Mohd Na’im to meet relevant ministries to discuss issues on Muslims

MELAKA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar will hold a meeting with relevant ministries soon to discuss issues concerning Muslims in the country.

He said the meeting would also discuss matters concerning vaccines and medicines that were often raised by the Muslim community in the country.

The ministries would include the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Education, he told reporters after flagging off the “Konvoi Amal @ Promosi Baitulmal “ at the Al-Azim Mosque, Bukit Palah here today.

The convoy involved the participation of 25 vehicles to Kampung Batu Gajah, Jalan Merlimau Pasir, to hand over a house to a “asnaf” family under the “ My Haus” programme. - Bernama