Mohd Na’im: Use social media to share message of goodwill

PUTRAJAYA: Muslims need to use social media beneficially by sharing content that carries a message of goodwill and avoid divisive content, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix).

Mohd Na’im said it is inappropriate for Muslims to portray the holy religion of Islam as extreme, with contents of bigotry and fanatical bias on social media.

“This kind of perception goes contrary to the words and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, who taught Muslims to have mutual respect, be open-minded and maintain good morals in the face of differing opinions.

“The same goes for content on social media that involves current news, religious issues and the law,” he said in his speech at the national level 1445 Hijrah/2023 Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

He said Muslims should be peacemakers calling for love and unification of the ummah because such traits are everyone’s responsibility to the country.

“Let’s not be divisive individuals who cause chaos, start provocations and spread slander. Don’t breach the harmony and bond enjoyed by the community,” he said.

He also advised Muslims not to become like ‘api dalam sekam’ (fire smouldering in the husk), who deliberately use religious and racial sentiments as weapons to gain support and self-interests.

Mohd Na’im hoped the mufti and the State Mufti Departments would play their roles by enlightening Muslims on how to deal with slander and discord, as these tend to lead to division.

He said the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is committed to implementing the agenda of ‘Developing Malaysia Madani’ to shape the well-being of the community with the core values of Madani, the agenda of which was also shared by the prime minister at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York recently.

The national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration with the theme of ‘Perpaduan Teras Malaysia Madani’ (Unity the Pillar of Malaysia MadanI) was graced by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. -Bernama