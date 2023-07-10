Mohd Naim: More systematic, orderly, effective system required to help the homeless

KUALA LUMPUR: Aid to the hardcore poor needs to be coordinated to ensure a more systematic, orderly and effective distribution, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar (pix).

Therefore, he said, the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) will discuss with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to make it easier for the hardcore poor to apply for aid and to avoid duplication of assistance.

“In this context, we can consider DBKL and JKM to act as lead agencies, while MAIWP provides support and assistance,“ he told reporters at the “Jejak Gelandangan” (Tracking the Homeless) programme at Lorong Haji Taib, here, last night.

Mohd Na’im said he believed that through cooperation between MAIWP, JKM and DBKL, more transit houses could be built, hence more homeless people could be assisted.

He said the “Jejak Gelandangan” programme is carried out with a non-governmental organisation known as “Pertubuhan Jejak Jalanan” to help the homeless.

The programme today covered areas at Lorong Haji Taib 2, Medan Tuanku, Segi College, Bangkok Bank, Masjid Jamek and the National Mosque. -Bernama