Mohd Naim’s defamation suit settled amicably with apology by Lokman

KUALA LUMPUR: Syarie chief judge Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar’s suit over allegations of sexual harassment against Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (pix) was settled amicably today with an apology by the former UMNO Supreme Council member.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Mohd Na’im, said the terms of the agreement were recorded during an online proceeding before High Court Judge Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff.

“Lokman was misinformed by a third party and he did not check it with the plaintiff (Mohd Na’im) first before realizing that the information provided was incorrect.

“He (Lokman) regretted and apologised for what happened and promised not to repeat the mistake again and will remove all the defamatory postings against the plaintiff (Mohd Na’im),“ he said when contacted by reporters after the proceeding.

Mohd Na’im was at the proceeding, as well as lawyers Logen Eksander Abdullah and Norfazilah Jaafar, who represented Lokman.

Logen Eksander, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

Mohd Na’im, 54, filed the suit last Jan 17 in his personal capacity and sought damages amounting to RM30 million over allegations of sexual harassment against several women, including a ‘Datin’ made by Lokman against him.

Based on the statement of claims, Mohd Na’im, who is also the director-general of the Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia, claimed that the defendant had defamed him by making statements through two live streams on ‘Lokman Noor Adam Official’ Facebook page on Jan 10 and Jan 13.

He also claimed that the defendant also uploaded the live streams on his Youtube channel on Jan 10, and Jan 14 respectively, besides uploading three defamatory posts against him on Facebook on Jan 11 and Jan 13.

He further claimed that the defamatory statements implied that he was a spiritual opportunist, had failed to be a credible leader or set a good example for the community, and tarnished the good image of the Syariah Judiciary Department.

The plaintiff was also seeking general damages to be assessed by the court, apart from exemplary, aggravated and punitive damages amounting to RM10 million each, as well as other relief deemed fit by the court. - Bernama