SHAH ALAM: Former Land and Mines Department Principal Assistant Director (Enforcement and Federal Revenue Division), Mohd Rashidi Ruslan has been appointed the Deputy Mayor of Shah Alam, effective last Jan 2.

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) head of corporate and public relations division, Shahrin Ahmad , in a statement today, said Mohd Rashidi took his oath of office last Jan 7 before Shah Alam Mayor Datuk Ahmad Zaharin Mohd Saad at Wisma MBSA here.

The ceremony was also attended by Orang Besar Daerah Petaling Datuk Emran Kadir and head of MBSA councillors, Kamarudzaman Sanusi.

Mohd Rashidi, 39, who was born in Klang, holds a bachelor’s degree in economic planning and development from Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

Besides the Land and Mines Department, he had also served with the Selangor Economin Planning Unit, as Hulu Langat Assistant District Officer and also with the Kajang Municipal Council. — Bernama