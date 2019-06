KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has a new Intelligence/Operations deputy director.

Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari is among six senior police officers on interdepartmental transfer effective July 1. He was previously Bukit Aman CID Forensic/DNA Databank/Strategic Planning deputy director.

Datuk Muhammad Azlee Abdullah, who served as Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (Research and Development) (Strategic Planning) Secretariat deputy chief will assume Mohd Roze’s old post.

Bukit Aman CID Intelligence/Operation/Gaming/Vice/Secret Society (Stagg), Special Tactical Squad assistant director ACP Gan Tack Guan moves to Bukit Aman Narcotics CID as assistant director (Detention).

He replaces ACP Mit Emong who will be Kelantan Narcotics CID chief, according to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement here today

Selangor Integrity and Compliance Department chief ACP Hamzah Buman moves to Bukit Aman Management Department, Human Resource Policy Division as assistant director (Career Development).

Sarawak CID (Investigation/Legal) deputy chief ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali takes over as Sarawak CID (Intelligence/Operation) deputy chief. - Bernama