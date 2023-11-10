Mohd Shafie denies involvement in Kudat land deal

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has denied any involvement or wrongdoing in the Kudat land deal on Pulau Balambangan, which has sparked widespread public interest and discussion.

The former Sabah Chief Minister said he has taken legal measures to refute what he claimed were baseless allegations.

“It is worth noting that even though I am no longer the Chief Minister, my name has been wrongfully associated with this deal by various political leaders in Sabah.

“I want to make it clear that I categorically deny any involvement or wrongdoing in this case,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shafie, who is Semporna MP, said that he has engaged a lawyer who has since filed a lawsuit against those who have linked his name to the land deal.

“Moreover, a letter of demand has already been served to these individuals,“ he added.

The social media is abuzz over allegations of power abuse by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor over the approval of six land applications involving 968.4 hectares in Kudat, with Mohd Shafie having also been alleged to be associated with the deal.

Last Monday (Oct 9), Hajiji refuted the allegations and described the accusations as ill-intended, politically motivated and aimed at smearing his name, while saying that his office will give full cooperation to any investigation on the allegations. -Bernama