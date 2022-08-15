Mohd Shafie wins unopposed as Warisan president

KOTA KINABALU: Semporna Member of Parliament (MP), Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, has won the Parti Warisan (Warisan) president post unopposed, said Warisan secretary-general, Loretto Padua Jr.

Loretto, who confirmed the matter, said that Mohd Shafie was the only person nominated for the president post for the party election, scheduled to be held at the 2021 Warisan annual general meeting on Aug 26 and 27.

Loretto said during the nominations that closed on Aug 7, Penampang MP, Datuk Darell Leiking, also won the party’s deputy president post unopposed by being the only nominated candidate.

“In the party’s constitution there are three positions of vice-president, and only three people sent nominations, so they also won unopposed,” he said at a press conference at the Warisan headquarters in Kolombong here today.

He said the three vice presidents are Sulabayan assemblyman, Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong; Tanjong Aru assemblyman, Datuk Junz Wong and party treasurer-general, Terrence Siambun.

Loretto said that 20 supreme council member (AMT) positions will be contested at the assembly, and has thus far received 50 nominations, but only 40 candidates are eligible to contest.

“Also, we have the secretary-general, treasurer-general, information chief, two vice-presidents and 11 AMT - all will be appointed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said that today’s AMT meeting decided to suspend the party’s three divisions, namely Lahad Datu, Kota Marudu and Beaufort, following several issues that occurred at the party’s general meeting and division level elections earlier this month.

He said that these three divisions are expected to hold a general meeting after the 2021 Warisan annual general meeting, and representatives from the three divisions will be present as observers at the meeting, which is expected to be attended by 5,000 party members.

Regarding the preparations for the 15th General Election, Mohd Shafie said that Warisan had put together plans and machinery, but thus far had not yet decided which state or parliamentary seats it would contest. - Bernama