Mohd Shahiful takes leave as Sik PAS Youth Chief

ALOR SETAR: Sik PAS Youth chief Mohd Shahiful Mhd Nasir has applied for leave from his post and all party positions for a period to be determined later,

The application was made via a letter addressed to Sik PAS secretary dated Nov 11.

In the letter, Mohd Shahiful announced the decision following a viral video on his recent statement that whoever voted for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will go to hell.

He said the application was made voluntarily without coercion by anyone and he will take full responsibility for what happened.

“The speech in the video is mine and it is not representative of PAS especially Perikatan Nasional (PN) generally. I wish to apologise to all parties whether in PAS or PN who were affected and offended by my speech,” he said.

Meanwhile, state PAS deputy commissioner Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor when contacted, confirmed the application by Mohd Shahiful. - Bernama